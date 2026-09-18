US Offshore Wind Project Revolution Wind Installs Last Turbine
One of the few large offshore wind projects proceeding in the United States, Revolution Wind completed the installation of its 65th and final wind turbine. The project began delivering power in March despite repeated opposition from the Trump administration and now expects to complete its commissioning by the end of the year.
Revolution Wind is being developed in a 50-50 partnership between Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables. Media reports indicate it represents an investment of $6.2 billion to develop and will become the third large, commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States to be completed. It is located in Rhode Island Sound, not too far from the Vineyard Wind and South Fork Wind projects, which have already been completed and commissioned.
The project received its final approvals in November 2023 after the companies noted more than nine years of planning and permitting. It has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut.
The project started offshore construction in 2024, and by August 2025 it was reported to be nearly 80 percent complete. The first of its turbines was installed in September 2024, and by August 2025, Revolution Wind said 45 of the 65 Siemens Gamesa turbines were installed.
The Trump administration issued its first stop-work order to the project that same month, claiming irregularities in the permitting. The project went to court and, a month later, received a preliminary injunction against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management from enforcing the order. Revolution Wind, however, was also included in the December 2025 move by the Department of the Interior, which ordered all five of the under-construction wind farms to stop work, this time citing undefined issues for potential interference from the turbines with radar and national security. Revolution Wind won a second injunction early in 2026 that permitted it to resume work again.
By March 2026, the project was reporting that it was more than 90 percent complete and that several key construction scopes were finished. By the middle of the month, it had begun delivering power to the grid, but the developers kept a lower profile after their two confrontations with the administration.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee issued a statement today calling the completion of the installation “another major milestone.” He commented, “We said we would see Revolution Wind through to the end,” while citing the promise for the state as it begins receiving power.
The full project is slated to generate 704 MW. An earlier analysis from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection found that Revolution Wind would save New England ratepayers as much as $500 million per year in wholesale energy costs, and that was before the recent increase in energy costs.
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Orsted confirmed in a brief statement that this phase of construction had been completed. It said that commissioning would be continuing, with a target by the end of the year for full operations.
Revolution Wind is being followed by Coast Virginia Offshore Wind, being developed by Dominion Energy. It has also begun power generation and expects to complete construction by mid 2027. The only other offshore wind projects under construction in the United States, Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind, are also expected to complete construction in 2027.