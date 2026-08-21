Wilson Sons Launches Another New High-Powered Tugboat

[By Wilson Sons]



With the baptism of WS Ariel, the company adds strength to its fleet of more than 80 tugs operating off the Brazilian coast and to its capacity to attend to New Panamax ships

Wilson Sons, a port and shipping logistics operator with over 188 years of experience, baptised WS Ariel on Thursday (August 20th) at Pier Mauá (Rio de Janeiro). WS Ariel is the third high-powered tugboat in the company's new shipbuilding series.

Like WS Halcyon and WS Capella, launched in January and May this year, respectively, WS Ariel was built at Wilson Sons’ shipyard in Guarujá (São Paulo). Belonging to the same ASD 2312 class (23 metres long, 12 metres wide), it has azimuthal propulsion, 73.5 tons of bollard pull, and the capacity to support the largest ships operating in Brazil on docking and undocking manoeuvres.

Its modern design combined with optimised propulsion and hull hydrodynamics reduces fuel consumption and emissions compared to similar vessels. Versatile, WS Ariel also features a FiFi 1 firefighting system with a capacity of 2.4 million litres of water per hour. The new tugs are part of Wilson Sons’ strategy to modernize and expand its fleet, which will now include 83 vessels operating along the Brazilian coast.

"This new cycle of tugboats underpins our commitment to safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations." They are prepared to serve increasingly larger ships and support the efficiency of the logistics chain and the development of Brazil’s port sector," says Márcio Castro, Towage Executive Director at Wilson Sons.

Wilson Sons Shipyard CEO Adalberto Souza highlights the company's investments in technology and the high manoeuvrability of 2312 class tugs: “Higher manoeuvrability allows the tugboats to operate closer to the bow and stern of ships." In addition to supporting large vessels, such as New Panamax ships, they are versatile and prepared for multiple port operations.

With WS Ariel, Wilson Sons builds 156 vessels in its shipyard, which has more than 80 years of history.