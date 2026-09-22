Global Industry Leaders to Take the Stage at IBIA Annual Convention 2026

The global marine energy community will come together in New York from November 10 to 12 for the IBIA Annual Convention 2026, taking place at the New York Marriott Downtown.

As IBIA’s flagship international event, the Convention will bring together policymakers, shipowners, bunker buyers, fuel suppliers, traders, ports, technology providers and senior decision-makers from across the marine energy value chain.

Across three days of training, discussion and networking, delegates will examine the developments shaping the bunker and shipping industries, including regulation, market dynamics, operational challenges, fuel quality, digitalisation and the practical realities of the maritime energy transition.

A key feature of the Convention will be the opportunity to hear directly from senior figures influencing maritime policy, commercial strategy and industry development.

Laura DiBella, Chair of the Federal Maritime Commission, will deliver the Industry Keynote Address, providing a United States perspective on maritime policy, market dynamics and the strategic importance of shipping and marine fuels within a changing global landscape.

Sydney Plante, Acting Associate Administrator for Strategic Engagement at the Maritime Administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation, will deliver a dedicated Policy Address, offering further insight into the regulatory, trade and government priorities influencing international shipping.

Houda Dabboussi, President of Shell Marine, will join the programme for a Special Guest Leadership Discussion, bringing a senior global industry perspective at a time when the sector is navigating changing fuel choices, increasing regulatory expectations and the commercial realities of decarbonisation.

IBIA’s Executive Director, Alexander Prokopakis, will lead a panel bringing together regional and global maritime associations, while Stephen Gordon, Managing Director of Clarksons, will deliver the Keynote Market Presentation, The State of the Industry.

The wider speaker line-up includes Capt Christopher Roberts of Minerva Bunkering (USA) LLC; Jonas Bentsen of Peninsula; Georgia Kounalakis of Bunker One; Anders Grønborg of Bunker Holding; Lory Urdaneta of Norwegian Cruise Line; and Mark Tamsitt of World Fuel Services.

Alternative fuels and decarbonisation will also feature prominently, with contributions from Nick de Haan of Burando, Paula Nava of Marquis Energy Global and Lawrence Navin of The Methanol Institute.

These speakers will contribute to discussions covering the evolving multi-fuel landscape, fuel quality and quantity, bunker procurement, infrastructure, safety and the changing requirements of shipowners and operators.

The Convention will also provide valuable networking opportunities through the Welcome Reception and Convention Dinner, allowing delegates to strengthen existing relationships and establish new international connections.

Delegate registration is now open, and a range of sponsorship opportunities is available for organisations seeking to strengthen their profile, showcase their expertise and engage directly with prospective clients and partners.

IBIA invites the global marine energy community to join us in New York for three days of insight, collaboration and connection.

Convention agenda:

https://bit.ly/IBIACON26AGENDA

Ethanol and a marine fuel Workshop

https://bit.ly/IBIACONWorkshop

Register to attend:

https://bit.ly/IBIACON26REG

Sponsorship opportunities:

https://bit.ly/IBIAC26SP

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Alex Corboude, IBIA Sponsorship Sales, at [email protected]

The Maritime Executive is a media sponsor of the IBIA Conference 2026



