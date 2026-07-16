WE Tech Solutions and Everllence to Advance Maritime Decarbonisation

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WE Tech Solutions to explore strategic cooperation in delivering electrification, energy-efficiency and decarbonisation solutions to the global maritime industry.

The maritime sector is becoming increasingly electrified as shipowners seek new ways to improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions. Through this cooperation, Everllence and WE Tech aim to combine their respective strengths in electrical integration, engineering, retrofit execution and lifecycle support to help customers accelerate this transition.

The agreement represents another important step in the development of PrimeServ Omnicare as a customer-centric, multi-OEM solutions provider, complementing its traditional service and spare-parts offering with advanced retrofit and decarbonisation solutions.

The MoU was signed during Posidonia 2026 in Athens by Henri Kinnunen, CEO of WE Tech Solutions, and Thomas Andreassen, Global Business Development Manager at Everllence PrimeServ Omnicare.

The cooperation will focus on:

electrification and energy-management solutions

retrofit projects supporting operational efficiency and decarbonisation

global service, commissioning and lifecycle support.

Kinnunen said: “The maritime industry is at a pivotal point in its transition towards lower emissions. By combining WE Tech’s electrification technologies with Everllence’s global service capabilities, we can support customers with integrated, practical solutions that improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.”

Andreassen said: "The maritime industry is entering a new phase where electrification, energy efficiency, and decarbonisation are becoming increasingly interconnected. This partnership strengthens the PrimeServ organization’s ability to support customers in that transition.

Everllence engines power a substantial share of the global commercial fleet, giving us a unique opportunity to help shipowners achieve meaningful fuel savings and reduce emissions through practical retrofit solutions. By combining WE Tech's expertise in hybrid systems and electrical integration with our global engineering and service organisation, we can deliver solutions that create measurable value for customers.”

He concluded: “We look forward to working with WE Tech and supporting the maritime industry's journey towards a more sustainable future, fully aligned with Everllence's ambition of Moving Big Things to Zero.”

Pilot project

The two companies have already initiated a project to offer PTO (Power Take-Off) and VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) upgrades for two- and four-stroke vessels during dry dockings, and are currently in discussions about a pilot project with options for up to 33 vessels.

PTO/VFD upgrades allow customers to avoid running auxiliary engines, lowering fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining optimal operational reliability. They would be available to all customers with a significant onboard-power consumption, such as LNG carriers or container vessels with significant reefer capacity – regardless of engine OEM.