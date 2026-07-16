Turn Services Adds M/V War Admiral to Eight-Boat Construction Program

[By: Laborde Products]

Turn Services has added the M/V War Admiral as the second vessel completed in an ongoing eight-boat construction program. Built by Verret Shipyard, the vessel follows the M/V Sir Barton as the latest addition to the fleet expansion effort.

The 1,600 horsepower vessel is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The propulsion package was selected to support the vessel’s operating profile while maintaining consistency across the broader construction program.

As additional vessels move through construction, Turn Services continues to build around a common platform across the fleet. Maintaining consistency from one vessel to the next supports crew familiarity, simplifies maintenance planning, and creates a standardized approach as the program progresses.

“The goal is to build vessels that fit how we operate today while supporting the long-term needs of the fleet,” said Lucian Lott, Chief Operating Officer at Turn Services. “As we move through this program, consistency across the vessels helps create a smoother transition for crews and provides a foundation we can build on for years to come.”

Laborde Products supplied the propulsion package and worked alongside Turn Services and Verret Shipyard throughout the project. The engine selection aligns with the broader program strategy of utilizing proven equipment platforms across the fleet.

“The S6R2 continues to be a strong fit for inland service applications,” said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. “For a multi-vessel program like this, having a proven platform across the fleet helps support both day-to-day operations and long- term maintenance planning.”