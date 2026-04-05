Transportation Department Invests Nearly Half a Billion into U.S. Ports

[By: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration]

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today announced $488,628,000 in funding to restore American maritime dominance and revitalize American ports, shipyards and maritime capabilities.

The funding will support projects that:

Improve ports ability to load and unload good

Streamline supply chain movements

Modernize ports’ infrastructure and operations

Support America’s vibrant seafood and seafood-related businesses

“The Trump Administration is getting back to basics and investing hard-earned American dollars in restoring the nation’s maritime dominance,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We’re refocusing on what matters – revitalizing our ports with the latest technology and infrastructure to keep our economy humming.”

“Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Duffy, we are investing in much-needed port infrastructure that will strengthen our supply chains,” said MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. “America’s ports fuel our economy, bolster domestic energy, and cut costs for hardworking families, making them worthy of taxpayer investment."

The Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) aims to modernize America’s ports and strengthen our supply chains, helping reduce time and costs for shippers, and drive down the cost of goods for American families. The U.S. has more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations.

Under Secretary Duffy, the grant program’s revamped criteria includes new priorities for projects located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, projects that incorporate innovative technology, and projects that support national multimodal freight goals.

The PIDP program will also allocate at least 25 percent of the available funding—totaling $122,157,000—for “Small Projects at Small Ports.” Eligible applicants include port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other entities.