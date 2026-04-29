Containers Don’t Lie Symposium: Actionable Forum in Chaotic Times

The inaugural launch of the CDL 2026 trade and supply chain symposium will bring together some of the industry's greatest minds to have honest discussions about the challenges facing the global maritime and logistics community, and to solve problems by emphasizing execution and fostering a new mindset for your supply chain.

The symposium is conducted under Chatham House Rules, with no social media postings during the event to allow for frank discussions among the experts and peers in the room. It will be held in Washington, D.C., at the Marriott Capitol Hotel on June 1 and 2.

Symposium founder and creator Lori Ann LaRocco, former CNBC global supply chain reporter and senior editor of guests, says in a world where disruptions are becoming a more frequent occurrence, having a program for executives to have a safe space to learn, interact, and network is needed now more than ever.

“The program’s lineup consists of thought-provoking keynotes, actionable one-on-one discussions with leading trade and supply chain authorities, powerful presentations, and updates on geopolitical events,” said LaRocco. “This symposium is a highly curated room of individuals who want to seize the moment and gain valuable information to incorporate into their businesses for success during these geopolitically and economically challenging times.”

LaRocco will be publishing a weekly newsletter called the “Tone of the Room,” which will be emailed to all attendees to get a sense of what other participants are thinking ahead of the big event.

The World Bank’s global lead for maritime transport and ports, Jan Hoffman, will kick off the symposium with the annual report on Container Performance Index and his outlook on the impacts of the U.S./Israel War on Iran and the global trade war. The audience will also have time to speak with Hoffman directly. The symposium is built around one-on-one discussions and Q&A sessions, each focusing on different strategies to strengthen your supply chain. By the end of the day, the audience will be leaving with an all-encompassing action plan.

“Supply chain stress and port performance mutually impact each other,’ said Hoffman. “At the forum we want to advance towards a virtuous cycle, where better port performance helps reduce supply chain volatility and lower volatility helps improve port performance. Very much looking forward to this timely and highly important event."

Leading names from the global shipping and trade world participating include Andrew Petrisin, creator of the Department of Transportation FLOW project and Founder/CEO of Laneway.io, discussing how to improve supply chain resilience; Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger, discussing how to integrate GenAI into supply chains to break down silos and transform workflows; Elenna Dugundji, MIT CTL Research Scientist, leading a deep dive into agentic artificial intelligence and logistics; Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst at Xeneta, exploring market intelligence beyond freight rates; Jeremy Jansen, Global Head of Receivables and Trade Finance at Wells Fargo, discussing supply chain financing strategies; Andrew Siciliano and Brian Higgins from KPMG US, presenting on turning data-driven insights into business opportunities; Ricaurte Vasquez, Panama Canal Authority Administrator, providing a deep dive into the Panama Canal’s ambitious trade expansion plan. A government official discussing the future of USMCA will also be participating.

Those attending say this symposium will soon become a major calendar event for the shipping industry.

“World trade, transportation, and distribution are going through their biggest challenges since COVID, but this time the negative effects appear to be longer-lasting,” said Andy Abbott, CEO of ACL. “Lori Ann LaRocco is the world’s sharpest analytical reporter for transportation and logistics, and she has assembled a very elite group of industry leaders to discuss the current situation and the likely outcomes and opportunities. This is one event that I wouldn’t miss for the world.”

CDL featured expert Andrew Petrisin says supply chain resilience is all about adopting a new mindset.

“Containers Don't Lie is an opportunity for leaders to discuss navigating an increasingly complex logistics and supply chain environment,” said Andrew Petrisin, creator of the Department of Transportation FLOW project and Founder/CEO of Laneway.io. “I'm excited to participate and share more about building resilient logistics flows against system shocks."

Brian Higgins, Partner and U.S. and Americas Sector Leader for Industrial Manufacturing, KPMG LLP said leaders are grappling with how to best invest in data and AI to gain visibility, enable prediction, and make smarter decisions today.

“As agility replaces efficiency as the top priority, these investments become foundational to long term resilience – from nearshoring to reshoring and supplier diversification. Getting this wrong carries real risk; getting it right will separate winners from losers. This conference is a critical forum to share what we are seeing, what’s working and what’s not,” he said.

Andrew Siciliano, Partner, US and Global Practice Leader, Trade & Customs, Tax – KPMG LLP added, “In today’s trade and tariff landscape, nothing stands still for long. Trade policies, technologies, and geopolitical dynamics are all shifting at once, and often faster than we expect. That’s why it’s critical that we keep engaging in real dialogue across functions and across borders, and stay abreast of new developments and policies. Participating in this conference is part of that muscle building process – staying in the dialogue, sharing what we’re seeing on the ground, and learning from each other so we can anticipate change instead of just reacting to it.”

LaRocco invites all interested in the event to email her at [email protected]

CDL 2026 is designed for decision-makers in the supply chain and trade of Fortune 500 companies, government relations firms, and leading investment organizations.



This article is sponsored by CDL 2026.

