Cruise Ship Passenger Dies in Fall Near Catalina Island

On Monday, a passenger fell to her death from her balcony aboard the cruise ship Carnival Firenze. The circumstances of the fall are under investigation, and the FBI has joined the inquiry.

The Carnival Firenze got under way Sunday from Los Angeles for a coastal cruise to Mexico. On Monday, while the vessel was transiting off Catalina Island, the victim fell from her balcony onto a deck below.

In a statement, Carnival said that it would be supporting the victim's family, and a spokesperson extended thoughts and prayers to those affected by the event. Carnival said that the appropriate authorities were informed of the incident and that an investigation was getting under way. The cruise line described the law enforcement boarding and inspection as "customary."

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the FBI is leading the investigation. The agency has special jurisdiction over events that occur on cruise ships homeported in the United States.

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After the law enforcement boarding, Carnival Firenze resumed her commercial voyage to Ensenada, Mexico. She should return to LA on schedule on Wednesday.

Falls / man overboard incidents occur about 20-25 times per year on cruise ships around the globe. Industry observers say that human factors are frequently at play. The Carnival Firenze incident remains under investigation, and no conclusions about root cause have been reached.