Tanker 500NM At Sea Reports Approach as Surge in Somali Pirates Grows

In what is thought to be the fifth confirmed piracy incident in just over a week, a tanker far out to sea is reporting it was approached but able to evade boarding by a suspected pirate action group. The authorities and security groups have each warned that they believe the pirate groups have extended their range using motherships, which are often hijacked dhows.

The latest incident took place approximately 500 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia, according to information supplied to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The unidentified tanker was reported to be traveling south in the Indian Ocean.

A suspicious wooden vessel crossed ahead of the tanker at a distance of approximately one nautical mile. The crew of the tanker then reported sighting a skiff that was approaching from the starboard bow. It closed to within 400 meters of the tanker. Some reports are saying two skiffs were approaching the merchant ship.

The tanker increased speed and executed evasive maneuvers. Its security team also stood at the rail and displayed their weapons. The skiff, after spotting the security team, is reported to have disengaged and returned to the mothership.

This incident came as EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta reports that it continues to monitor two commercial ships that were hijacked last week and have been taken toward the Somali coast. It said it is working with the local authorities while Atalanta assets are deployed near both ships.

The tanker Honour 25 was boarded on April 21, likely involving a dhow that had been boarded the prior day. The authorities in the Puntland region report that the dhow and its crew were released the following day. The pirates, however, remain aboard the 3,000 dwt Palau-registered tanker, which is believed to be laden with a cargo of gasoline.

A second piracy incident is also being tracked involving the cargo ship Sward. ATALANTA confirmed that the vessel was pirated in the area of Dhinowda, on the northern coast of Somalia, on April 26. The 8,500 dwt vessel, which is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis, is carrying a cargo of cement and was traveling from the Suez Canal bound for Mombasa, Kenya.

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In addition, last Thursday, April 23, two small boats appeared to approach another cargo ship that was outbound from Mogadishu bound for Karachi. When one of the boats came within 600 meters (less than 2,000 feet), the security team fired several warning shots. One of the small boats reportedly returned fire before they both withdrew.

Atalanta coordinates with the local authorities when a vessel is in Somalia’s territorial waters. It reports that the two vessels, while remaining under the control of the pirates, are posing no immediate danger. However, it is warning ships, particularly those within 150 nautical miles of the Somali coast between Mogadishu and Hafan, to increase their vigilance and, when possible, to avoid the area due to the heightened risk of piracy.

