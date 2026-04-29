U.S. Makes Massive Bust Targeting Shark Fin Smuggling Ring

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced a massive bust of illegal shark fins, seized at ports around the United States. Concerningly, the characteristics of the dried and preserved fins matched primarily with two species of internationally-protected sharks.

Last October, a shipment of shark fins was discovered by inspectors at the port of Anchorage, Alaska. It was disguised as a consignment of car parts. Delving into the details of the package, the Fish and Wildlife Service launched a broader operation to intercept similar shipments in Anchorage, Louisville and Cincinnati. All were en route from Mexico to Hong Kong via United States ports; Hong Kong is a hub for the trafficking and consumption of shark fins and other illicit seafood products. According to USFWS, the shipments were all linked to the same smuggling network.

The agency determined that most of the fins were from bigeye thresher sharks and silky sharks. Both are listed on CITES Appendix II, which protects species that are "not necessarily now threatened with extinction but that may become so unless trade is closely controlled." International trade in species on this list is only legal if it is accompanied by an export permit from the state of origin - unlikely to apply to a misdeclared shipment described in the bill of lading as a package of car parts.

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All of the fins in the consignments were seized, and information about the smuggling attempt was shared with partner agencies overseas for follow-up on enforcement under local laws.

To reduce the prevalence of the fin trade, USFWS recommends that the public should avoid buying shark fins or items that contain shark fins. It also welcomes tips on its enforcement hotline.