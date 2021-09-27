Synergy Group Appoints Martin Ackermann as New CCO

Martin Ackermann, 43, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Synergy Group.

[By: Synergy Group]

Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers, has appointed Mr Martin Ackermann as Chief Commercial Officer.

Reporting directly to Founder & CEO Captain Rajesh Unni, Ackermann has been handed responsibility for Finance, Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Interventions across the Synergy Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin to Synergy Group and we look forward to his leadership as we further develop and strengthen the company's portfolio of services,” said Captain Unni.

“He brings to Synergy Group passionate customer focus and in-depth capital markets experience. As the world’s ship owners focus on reducing emissions, digitalising business models and moving towards a decarbonized future, I can think of no one better to join Synergy Group to assist our customers with these major tasks while also ensuring our operations meet the highest quality, efficiency and safety standards.”

Martin’s appointment comes in at a time where Synergy Group is rapidly expanding its global footprint to support an expanding fleet and service portfolio. The expansion has been accelerated by an agreement to take over the technical management business of Maersk Tankers.

Ackermann, 43, was engaged as a strategic advisor for Synergy from January 2021. He assumed his new role on 1 September 2021 and is based at the company’s fast-growing Copenhagen office in Denmark.

He has previously held numerous executive leadership roles with prominent ship owners. Prior to joining Synergy Group, Ackermann was CEO of Evergas, Managing Director of Eitzen Gas, Managing Director of B-Gas and a board member of the World LPG Association. Most recently he worked closely with Synergy Group as CEO of Oslo Stock Exchange-listed BW LPG.

“Having enjoyed a successful partnership with Synergy Group as a customer for many years, I am thrilled to be able to join this side of the shipping business,” said Ackermann.

“We have a team of 18,500+ ‘Synergians’. Together we have the means, skill and experience to provide ship owners with the technology, safety and operational services they need, and work with them as thought partners as owners embrace sustainability and undertake transformation agendas.

“People, systems, transparency and trust are the foundations of our business model and our means of driving long-term scale benefits for our customers.

“Having worked with asset management for decades, I am truly excited to be joining a business where our main asset is our people. Creating the best environment for them to thrive is what will propel Synergy to new heights.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.