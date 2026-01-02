Hong Kong Court Sentences Oil Tanker Captain to Jail for Poor Seamanship



A court in Hong Kong sentenced the master of a Chinese-registered oil tanker to 14 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the safety of others at sea. The judge said the captain’s actions were “obviously too slow,” and it resulted in a collision with the fishing boat off Hong Kong that killed one person, while six others were rescued from the sea.

The oil tanker was transiting into Hong Kong waters around 0400 on November 17, 2024. According to the reports, the captain admitted he had chosen to take a shortcut into Hong Kong waters. Further, despite regulations, he failed to assign a dedicated lookout. He cited concerns for crew fatigue.

The tanker had been able to visually and on radar see fishing boats operating in the area as it was approaching Hong Kong. The reports said the captain, Lin Shou-wen, age 53, told the court he had spotted the red light of the fishing boat on the starboard side of the tanker. He used a laser pointer in an attempt to get the attention of the fishing boat crew, but failed to slow the tanker or adjust course. He could not see if there was anyone on the deck of the fishing boat.

He only reacted when the fishing boat was about 50 meters (164 feet) from the tanker. The court said he belatedly tried to reverse the tanker and switched on additional lights. It was too late, and they collided.

The fishing boat immediately sank, throwing seven people into the water. Six crewmembers were recovered, but the captain was missing. His body was recovered nine days later.

The court said the captain of the tanker did not sound an alarm until after the collision and failed to follow the required maritime regulations. The tanker, however, had remained on the scene and assisted in the search and recovery of the fishermen.

The court said that the captain should have taken prompt and decisive action to avoid the fishing boat.

