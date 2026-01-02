Mystery as a Cargo of Shoes Likely Lost 150 Years Ago Washes Up in Wales

A charitable organization dedicated to marine and environmental education has sparked a bit of mystery after reporting it has found a large quantity of 19th-century shoes stuck among the rocks in Wales. The Beach Academy put out a request for information and was surprised to hear this is not the first reported sighting of the mystery shoes.

It began in early December when volunteers were working on a beach cleanup at Ogmore-by-Sea, a small town west of Cardiff. Located on the Bristol Channel, a busy shipping seaway, and near the historic seaports, they reported volunteers had retrieved leather shoes/boots from the rock pool zone. In one week, they retrieved over 200 shoes. Later counts said they were up to 400 boots.

On examination, experts said they look like 19th-century Victorian-style hobnailed shoes. Some appear to be men’s sizes, and others were children's or women’s shoes. Some were in very good condition.

Emma Lamport of Beach Academy speculates they have found the cargo of a long-lost vessel. Possibly an Italian ship that struck a rock some two miles offshore approximately 150 years ago.

The group notes they have no idea how long the shoes have been trapped in the rock pool. They have been excavating the footwear from the sediment and the rocks, and they asked for more information.

Some residents responded, saying it is not the first time that shoes have been found on the beach. The BBC reported that photos online showed a similar discovery about three years ago, although of a smaller quantity. Some people speculated the shoes had been cast off by makers as imperfections.

A maritime academic told the BBC they were not aware of a particular shipwreck, but speculated because of the quantity of shoes and the similarity of design, they were likely cargo from a missing vessel. They said the mystery ship might have been degrading and starting to fall apart, releasing its cargo.

Beach Academy reports it set off a bit of a frenzy with radio, TV, and press coverage. The consensus is that the shoes found as part of the rockpool restoration project are Victorian-era boots. They further agree it is likely they are from a wreck that sank 150 years ago off Tusker Rock, a rock outcropping about two miles offshore.

