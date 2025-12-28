The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Editorials of 2025

Guest posts and opinion pieces are an important part of the content we share with readers at The Maritime Executive. We are grateful to our guest authors for contributing their stories.

Here are the most popular editorials of 2025, with topics ranging from naval developments to geopolitical confrontation to shadow tankers. Read on to find out more about the news and views that maritime professionals were most interested in hearing about this year.

The editorials of 2025 that drew the most reader interest were:



1) Iranian Navy Leaves Bandar Abbas in a Hurry

2) Iran Has Thousands of Ballistic Missiles. Here's Where They Are.

3) Russian Navy's Weakness in the Mediterranean Becomes Clear

4) Risk Rises for Russian Military Cargoes at Sea

5) New Coast Guard Cyber Rules Take Hold Across U.S. Maritime Industry

6) North Korea is Shipping Billions of Dollars' Worth of Arms to Russia

7) Iranian Navy Limps Back Into Bandar Abbas

8) Ontario Seeks Arctic Port on James Bay

9) A Made-in-Canada Solution for U.S. Coast Guard Ice Class Ships

10) Australia is Buying Dozens of Autonomous Subs. What Will They be Used For?

