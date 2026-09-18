Shipbuilders Council of America Announces New Industry Partners Committee

[By: Shipbuilders Council of America]

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, today announced the incoming chairs of its Industry Partners Committee, which represents SCA’s supplier and manufacturer members across the country.

John Rhatigan, Chairman of the Marine Machinery Association, is ascending from Vice Chairman to Chairman of the Industry Partners Committee, assuming the position from Mark Haller, President and Owner of Tri-Tec Manufacturing, LLC. This will be Mr. Rhatigan's fourth consecutive year serving in a leadership role on SCA’s Industry Partners Committee.

“The Shipbuilders Council of America is a tireless advocate for the maritime industrial base suppliers that hail from all 50 states and power the most advanced maritime industrial base in the world. Now more than ever, the voice of maritime suppliers is essential for aligning national purpose with industrial capacity. From shipyards to small suppliers, it is this workforce that forms the backbone of maritime superiority. Their expertise and relentless execution are not just supporting U.S. economic and national security; they are the power behind it,” said Mr. Rhatigan.

“The U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair industry is powered by its Industry Partners, whose capabilities enable unmatched scale, speed, and sophistication in exceeding national demands,” said Mr. Haller. “It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of the Industry Partners Committee and I am confident it is in strong hands with incoming Chairman John Rhatigan and Vice Chairman Chuck Goddard, who will continue to advance our shared commitment to the maritime industrial base.”

Joining Mr. Rhatigan to lead the Industry Partners Committee is Chuck Goddard, President at K&G Maritime Strategies, LLC.

“The Industry Partners Committee plays a critical role in strengthening the U.S. maritime industrial base by bringing together the suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers that help sustain the U.S.’ leadership in shipbuilding and ship repair capability,” said Mr. Goddard. “As the incoming Vice Chairman, I look forward to supporting the efforts of Chairman John Rhatigan in fostering a culture of growth and progress for our fellow partner businesses.”

“With their decades of experience across the shipbuilding and ship repair supply chain, John Rhatigan and Chuck Goddard are well-equipped to lead and represent the hundreds of partners that support America’s maritime industrial base,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “This is a pivotal moment for the shipbuilding industry, but with leaders like Mr. Rhatigan and Mr. Goddard, SCA is ready to meet the moment. Their leadership will help strengthen our industrial base, strengthen our nation’s shipyards, and ensure that U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities remain where they belong, here at home.”