Blogs

Standardization is Key to Boosting Economies of Scale

Published May 14, 2020 4:42 PM by Hanane Becha, Mikael Lind, André Simha, Francois Bottin and Steen Erik Larsen

The networked economy of container shipping relies on collaboration. In serving the multitude of clients bringing goods from their...

Read More >>

When a Swedish Program to Investigate Engine Room Fires was Launched

Published May 10, 2020 9:23 PM by Leif Johansson

The year was 1985. At this time I was running my own consulting company and with my previous work experience on the development of...

Read More >>

Seafarers Must Adapt to the Rapid Evolution of Piracy

Published May 10, 2020 7:24 PM by Francois Morizur

In two recent articles, Sea Piracy in 2025: Piracy 2.0? and Countering Gulf of Guinea Piracy Towards 2025 I tried to map out the p...

Read More >>

Understanding Trim back in 1972

Published May 9, 2020 7:35 PM by Leif Johansson

The year was 1972. TOR Line had ordered two remarkable passenger ferries. At the time Salen’s owned two thirds of Tor Line and its...

Read More >>

Countering Gulf of Guinea Piracy Towards 2025

Published May 3, 2020 7:18 PM by Francois Morizur

In a recent article, I tried to foresee the form that piracy in the Gulf of Guinea could take over the next few years. Now, I prop...

Read More >>

Russia’s Most Radioactive Ship Being Cleared of Spent Fuel

Published Apr 29, 2020 7:29 PM by Anna Kireeva and Charles Digges

The Lepse service ship, once the most glaring nuclear hazard in the Murmansk harbor, will now be emptied of nearly all of its radi...

Read More >>

The Boarding Agent

Published Apr 28, 2020 10:13 PM by James Logan Taylor Jr.

During my career in ship operations, I was frequently asked by people to describe my job in the shipping business. Mainly for the...

Read More >>

The Power of Parameters in Smart Container Solutions

Published Apr 28, 2020 9:14 PM by Hanane Becha

Smart containers hold promise for revolutionizing supply chains. As leading carriers adopt smart container solutions, they gain va...

Read More >>

India and Force Majeure: Is COVID-19 Frustrating Shipping Operations?

Published Apr 26, 2020 11:43 PM by The Maritime Executive

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to disrupt global trade, due in part to reduction in distribution capacities and del...

Read More >>

Smart Ports to Become Global Logistics Information Exchange Hubs

Published Apr 23, 2020 7:36 PM by Hanane Becha, Mikael Lind, André Simha and Francois Bottin

Ports and supply chains involve thousands of independent companies and individuals depending on each other's policies, plans, and...

Read More >>
More News Stories