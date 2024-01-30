Seçkin Uz New Managing Director at Elkon

[By: SCHOTTEL]

In addition to his present and continuing role as Managing Director of SCHOTTEL Turkey, Seçkin Uz has been appointed Managing Director of SCHOTTEL’s sister company elkon.

In his new position at elkon, Seçkin Uz will be dedicated to utilizing various synergies between propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL and electrical system integrator elkon. At the same time, he aims to strengthen elkon’s international growth and business development in the global maritime industry.

Seçkin Uz succeeds Ertu? Ya?ar, who held this position for nine years. “We’d like to thank Ertu? Ya?ar for his outstanding work,” says Andreas Block, CEO of parent company SCHOTTEL Industries, in acknowledgement of the previous MD’s achievements. “Ertu?, and with him all of the directors, shareholders and staff, have made a significant contribution to bringing the company to where it is today, demonstrating their commitment to their customers.” Ertu? Ya?ar will leave elkon on 31 January 2024 and thus step down from all of his duties at the company.

Seçkin Uz was named Managing Director of SCHOTTEL Turkey in January 2022 and will continue to hold this post. He has also been closely associated with elkon in his role as Chairman of the Board since May 2023. SCHOTTEL Turkey and elkon are both located in Istanbul, Turkey.