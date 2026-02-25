U.S. Treasury Sanctions 12 More Shadow Fleet Vessels Linked to Iran

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on 12 more "shadow fleet" vessels linked to Iranian petroleum exports. It is the latest in a long string of actions aimed at Tehran's sanctioned oil trade, which is a financial lifeline for the Iranian regime.

The newly-sanctioned vessels include the gas carriers Hoot, Luma, Danuta I, Alaa and Gas Fate. Gas Fate has allegedly carried Iranian ammonia produced from conventional natural gas, a less commonly-targeted class of cargo.

Also sanctioned were the tankers Ocean Koi, North Star, Ateela 1, Ateela 2, Niba and Remiz.

The sanctions package also took aim at the netwoks that supply Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs. The targets include Mado Nafar, the company that builds motors for Shahed-136 attack drones, plus three Turkish intermediary companies that allegedly supplied Mado with financing.

Treasury also designated two firms that allegedly helped supply sodium perchlorate to an Iranian chemical company that produces missile propellant, required for Iran's ballistic missile program. The shipments of perchlorate drew widespread attention last year; the affair ended in tragedy for Iran, as the cargo likely caused the deadly explosion at Port of Shahid Rajaee after delivery.

Also sanctioned were four people who had allegedly traveled to Russia and Venezuela in order to provide technical support for overseas users of an Iranian light UAVV model.

Top image courtesy VesselFinder