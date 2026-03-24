Scenic Cruise Picks Kongsberg Maritime Package for Polar Expedition Vessel

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract from MKM Yachts to supply an extensive package of equipment for the Scenic Ikon polar expedition vessel under construction for Scenic Cruise.

The Scenic Ikon, the latest in a series of luxury expedition vessels for Scenic Cruise, features a hybrid electric propulsion system from Kongsberg Maritime, to enable emission-free operation in environmentally sensitive areas.

The new 203-metre vessel will be the first in the series to feature Kongsberg Maritime Elegance Pods for main propulsion. The Elegance Pod boasts several advanced features that set it apart from traditional propulsion systems. Three key factors define the performance: low noise, high efficiency, and excellent manoeuvrability.

A spokesperson for MKM Sasa Cokljat, said: “MKM Yachts has selected Kongsberg Maritime as a key supplier due to their state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions that greatly enhance the value and performance of our vessel. Our cooperation with Kongsberg Maritime has been very positive and based on mutual professionalism and trust. In addition, we maintain a very good collaboration with Navis Consult, a Kongsberg Maritime company, in the development of documentation.”

Halvard Foss, Sales Director at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Scenic Cruise’s once-in-a-lifetime, luxury travel experiences, are based on innovative design and state-of-the-art technology. We are extremely proud to have been selected by MKM Yachts to supply our full range of products, to provide clean and efficient operation for this stunning new cruise ship.”

“With growing demand for electric propulsion and clean sailing, particularly in the cruise market, our Elegance Pods and Energy Storage Systems are designed to offer unparalleled efficiency, manoeuvrability, and environmental benefits. We look forward to working with MKM Yachts and Scenic Cruise on this exciting project.”

Two Elegance 1230 pods, rated at 3340KW will be installed. The pods use a Permanent Magnet (PM) electric motor, known for its robustness, compactness, and high efficiency. This motor, combined with a fixed-pitch propeller, ensures optimal hydrodynamic performance.

Hybrid power will be supplied through the Energy Storage System (ESS), where batteries can provide emission-free power for propulsion and hotel consumption. Other equipment includes bow thrusters, electric drives, retractable stabilising fins and a range of deck machinery.

Kongsberg Maritime will also supply the navigation system fully integrated with dynamic positioning, manoeuvring control and a forward-looking sonar. Additionally, the integrated automation including energy management system, as well as ESD and Safety Management System are also included in the fully integrated package.

The Scenic Ikon is being built at the 3 Maj Shipyard, in Rijeka, Croatia, and due to be delivered in 2027.