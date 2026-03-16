Rolls-Royce Strengthens Partnership with PGZ for Poland's Armed Forces

[By: Rolls-Royce]

Rolls-Royce and the Polish defence technology group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. (PGZ) intend to intensify their cooperation in the field of propulsion technologies for military vehicles. Representatives of both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect in Warsaw on 4 March 2026. This ranges from servicing and overhauling the mtu engines used by the Polish armed forces to the possible production of complete drive systems and engine components. Cooperation on marine engines is also on the agenda.

PGZ, Poland's largest defence technology manufacturer and partly state-owned, comprises around 60 companies. It plays a key role in the rearmament of the Polish armed forces. This is particularly true when it comes to upgrading armoured land vehicles to protect the country's borders. “The fact that PGZ has chosen us as a potential partner for deeper cooperation is both a recognition of our collaboration to date and an incentive to work towards a successful future together,” said Andreas Görtz, President Mobile & Sustainable Business Unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Paul Röck, Vice President Sales Governmental, Licence & Industrial Cooperation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, added: “Rolls-Royce Power Systems has been a reliable partner to the Polish armed forces for decades. Numerous vehicles in the existing army fleet are powered by mtu engines. The new Borsuk armoured personnel carrier, of which the Polish army has ordered over 1,000 vehicles, is also powered by the mtu 8V199 engine.”

Arkadiusz B?k, First Vice President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A., said: “PGZ cooperates with global industrial partners, one of the most important of which is Rolls-Royce. We collaborate on projects like Borsuk and frigates under the Miecznik program. Today's agreement opens up the opportunity to acquire the capacity to produce spare parts and components of propulsion units, to be included in the in the global Rolls-Royce supplier base and implementing joint projects. This is another step in an important collaboration strengthening the potential of the Polish defence industry. The idea of ??localisation is taking shape here and has a chance to develop further."

The expansion of the government business is one of the five strategic growth initiatives of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.