Port Authority to Provide Update on LaGuardia Airport Incident
[By: Port Authority of New York & New Jersey]
At 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will provide an update regarding the emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport involving an aircraft and Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle.
WHO: Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia
Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie
LaGuardia Airport General Manager Tony Vero
WHEN: 4:30 a.m.
WHERE: LaGuardia Airport
Connector between Terminal B garage and Terminal B departures hall, Level 4
1 Central Terminal Drive
East Elmhurst, New York
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.