Port Authority to Provide Update on LaGuardia Airport Incident

[By: Port Authority of New York & New Jersey]

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will provide an update regarding the emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport involving an aircraft and Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle.

WHO: Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia

Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie

LaGuardia Airport General Manager Tony Vero

WHEN: 4:30 a.m.

WHERE: LaGuardia Airport

Connector between Terminal B garage and Terminal B departures hall, Level 4

1 Central Terminal Drive

East Elmhurst, New York