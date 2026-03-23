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Port Authority to Provide Update on LaGuardia Airport Incident

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Published Mar 23, 2026 8:29 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Port Authority of New York & New Jersey]

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will provide an update regarding the emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport involving an aircraft and Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle.

WHO:          Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia
                    Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie 
                    LaGuardia Airport General Manager Tony Vero      

WHEN:        4:30 a.m. 

WHERE:      LaGuardia Airport
                    Connector between Terminal B garage and Terminal B departures hall, Level 4
                    1 Central Terminal Drive
                    East Elmhurst, New York

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.