MSC Invests in Robotic Hull Cleaning from Jotun

[By Jotun]

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Jotun have entered into an agreement for the installation and operation of Jotun's Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) onboard MSC Daniela, further strengthening the long-standing collaboration between the two companies.

The agreement includes the full HSS package, combining Jotun's SeaQuantum Skate coating with robotic hull inspection and cleaning technology designed to maintain an always clean hull throughout vessel operations.

The installation was completed during the vessel's drydocking in China in June 2026. By maintaining a continuously clean hull, HSS supports vessel efficiency while helping preserve fuel, cut carbon emissions as well as limiting transfer of species from one harbour to the next.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Jotun through the implementation of Hull Skating Solutions onboard MSC Daniela," said Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuilding at MSC. "By maintaining a clean hull, we can cut carbon emissions and also preserve fuel, which is an important priority for MSC. We look forward to working closely with Jotun to maximise the benefits of this solution."

For Jotun, the agreement represents another important milestone in the relationship between the two companies and reflects a shared commitment to technology, innovation and clean shipping.

"Successful partnerships are built on trust, transparency and a willingness to work together towards common goals," said Alberto Genovesi, Key Account Manager in Shipping at Jotun Italy. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with MSC and appreciate the confidence they have shown in our organisation and our solutions. The installation of HSS onboard MSC Daniela is the result of strong teamwork between both companies, and we look forward to supporting MSC in their continued sustainability efforts."

Jotun's Hull Skating Solutions combines advanced antifouling technology with proactive robotic inspection and cleaning. The company recently received independent verification from DNV, verifying an always clean hull for vessels using HSS, with no measurable speed loss.

"This agreement underlines the growing importance of proactive hull performance management across the shipping industry," said Tom H. Evensen, Regional Shipping Sales Manager at Jotun. "As shipowners continue to focus on efficiency and decarbonisation, solutions that help maintain clean hulls and predictable performance are becoming increasingly important. A clean hull is an efficient hull.”