India to Get Its First Port-Based E-Methanol Production Facility

India is making further progress in positioning itself as a global leader in the export of alternative fuels in shipping. Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently participated in laying the foundation for an e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, Gujarat. This is the first port-based e-methanol production facility in India. The project is part of the government’s wider campaign to promote cleaner maritime transport in the country.

The facility is also poised to make India a competitive global supplier of green shipping fuels. The plant is scheduled to produce green methanol at much lower cost compared to other global producers, just $750 per ton, against a global rate of $1,300 per ton.

Recent research has highlighted three Indian ports with strategic advantages to support green fuel production. DPA on India’s west coast is one of the mentioned ports, which is already hosting major investments in green hydrogen production. Last year, the port commissioned L&T Energy to build a 1 MW green hydrogen plant as part of a larger 10MW project.