Video: Taiwan Coast Guard Uses Water Cannon on Chinese Fishing Boat
The Taiwan Coast Guard used a water cannon on a Chinese fishing boat that it reports illegally entered Taiwan’s waters and refused to respond to commands on October 1. It was one of the more dramatic encounters over the ongoing disputes about Chinese fishing vessels approaching Taiwan.
Over the past few days alone, the Taiwan Coast Guard reported seizing a Chinese fishing vessel on September 26 that was operating illegally in the waters near Mudouyu, the northernmost island in the Taiwan Strait. Four days later, on September 30, it boarded and searched another Chinese fishing vessel, which was 22 nautical miles northwest of Huayu Island in the Penghu archipelago. It found 5,000 kg of fish aboard and escorted the vessel into port.
The Coast Guard reports it detected an unidentified boat around 1100 on October 1 about 15.5 nautical miles northeast of Dongsha, part of the Pratas Island atoll southwest of Taiwan. The Taiwanese patrol boat Yunlin was sent to investigate.
The patrol boat found two Chinese fishing vessels operating in the area about 27 nautical miles east of the island. It broadcast instructions for the vessels to leave the area, and according to reports, one vessel, the Yue Hui Dong Yu 75066, followed the instructions.
The second vessel, Jin Sha, did not respond to three radio warnings from the Taiwan patrol boat. It then moved into a position about 200 meters (656 feet) and fired its water cannon for approximately 30 seconds. The vessel still failed to respond, so the patrol boat moved closer. The second time, it fired its water cannon for 90 seconds.
The Taiwan Coast Guard then approached the Chinese fishing vessel and instructed the crew to leave or face arrest. They said the fishing vessel would also be seized, but the standoff ended without arrests.
At some point, the Chinese vessel claimed to be experiencing mechanical troubles. Ultimately, the Taiwan Coast Guard supplied the vessel with 35 hot meals. It also towed the vessel on October 2 out of Taiwan’s restricted waters and turned it over to a Chinese workboat.
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Media reports indicate that there are frequent encounters between the Taiwan forces and Chinese vessels near Dongsha. A Taiwan patrol boat and a China Coast Guard vessel had a standoff in May, with each repeatedly ordering the other to leave the area. The Taiwan Coast Guard said at the time it had already had six encounters so far in 2026 in the area.
Taiwan remains on edge due to the increased Chinese activity in the area. It has reported multiple incursions into the area by Chinese vessels and a lack of respect for established international borders.