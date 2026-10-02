Video: Taiwan Coast Guard Uses Water Cannon on Chinese Fishing Boat

The Taiwan Coast Guard used a water cannon on a Chinese fishing boat that it reports illegally entered Taiwan’s waters and refused to respond to commands on October 1. It was one of the more dramatic encounters over the ongoing disputes about Chinese fishing vessels approaching Taiwan.

Over the past few days alone, the Taiwan Coast Guard reported seizing a Chinese fishing vessel on September 26 that was operating illegally in the waters near Mudouyu, the northernmost island in the Taiwan Strait. Four days later, on September 30, it boarded and searched another Chinese fishing vessel, which was 22 nautical miles northwest of Huayu Island in the Penghu archipelago. It found 5,000 kg of fish aboard and escorted the vessel into port.

The Coast Guard reports it detected an unidentified boat around 1100 on October 1 about 15.5 nautical miles northeast of Dongsha, part of the Pratas Island atoll southwest of Taiwan. The Taiwanese patrol boat Yunlin was sent to investigate.