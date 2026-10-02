Two More Tankers in Hormuz Report Strikes, Bringing Total to Six in a Week

Multiple sources are confirming that two more tankers reported strikes, bringing the total to six ships in one week and 110 incidents directly related to the US-Iran conflict, says UK Maritime Trade Operations. The latest wave comes as analysts report Iran’s oil industry appears to have been effectively choked off and oil income is running dry.

The first of the two reports used third-party data to UKMTO but has also been widely reported by security consultants. The Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. crude oil tanker Kazimah III (317,250 dwt) was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, October 1. The Iranian news agency Fars reported the incident, saying it was about five miles off the coast of Oman. It did not name the tanker but said it was burning.

Late on Friday, UKMTO received information from the master of an unnamed tanker that was struck while outbound. A fire was extinguished, but there were also reports of a blackout onboard. Security consultancy Ambrey reported it was a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker located about 5.3 nautical miles off the coast of Oman. It said plumes of smoke were coming from the rear of the vessel.