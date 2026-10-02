US Sends Third Carrier Strike Group to the Gulf

US officials in Washington have briefed the press that a third US Carrier Strike Group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), is on its way to the Central Command area. The USS Theodore Roosevelt, homeported in San Diego, departed quietly on September 27.

Also seen deploying from San Diego on September 28 was the Amphibious Ready Group led by the Wasp Class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), accompanied by the USS Anchorage (LPD-23) and the USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26). The ARG has the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

Central Command has intimated that these deploying formations will rotate with forces currently manning the blockade line in the Arabian Sea, with the USS Theodore Roosevelt CSG relieving the USS George Washington CSG. Presumably the USS Makin Island ARG is relieving the USS Boxer ARG and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while leaving the second aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush on the line. The USS George HW Bush has been in the Arabian Sea since April, and by the end of November will have been at sea for about 200 days.