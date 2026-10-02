US Sends Third Carrier Strike Group to the Gulf
US officials in Washington have briefed the press that a third US Carrier Strike Group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), is on its way to the Central Command area. The USS Theodore Roosevelt, homeported in San Diego, departed quietly on September 27.
Also seen deploying from San Diego on September 28 was the Amphibious Ready Group led by the Wasp Class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), accompanied by the USS Anchorage (LPD-23) and the USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26). The ARG has the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.
Central Command has intimated that these deploying formations will rotate with forces currently manning the blockade line in the Arabian Sea, with the USS Theodore Roosevelt CSG relieving the USS George Washington CSG. Presumably the USS Makin Island ARG is relieving the USS Boxer ARG and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while leaving the second aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush on the line. The USS George HW Bush has been in the Arabian Sea since April, and by the end of November will have been at sea for about 200 days.
The rotation of forces looks as if it is scheduled for the end of November. This will be after the results of the mid-term elections are in, before which President Trump has said decisions will not be made regarding Iran – whether to agree to a negotiated settlement or, as Trump puts it, to “annihilate Iran.”
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Even if the rotations still go ahead as conjectured, there will be a period of weeks in which US naval and marine forces will be at nearly double strength, with outgoing and inbound formations both still present in theatre. Force planners may consider that with US Air Force bases within the region vulnerable to Chinese and Russian surveillance and Iranian missile attack, it would be useful to have additional airpower afloat and onboard US aircraft carriers instead, in case offensive operations are to be resumed against Iran.
The current movement of forces therefore gives US Central Command some useful options should Trump forsake negotiations and opt instead to resume a wider war. This window of opportunity should occur at about the same time as the last revenues from the dwindling Iranian stock of oil held afloat in Asia are being banked, exacerbating Iran’s financial crisis further.