ITF Calls for Panama Canal to Address Fatigue Following Tug Captain’s Death

The issue of fatigue among tug operators at the Panama Canal is again attracting attention after the captain of a tugboat is said to have died due to a grueling work schedule.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) is calling on the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) to take action after a 59-year-old captain died aboard the tug Cerro Santiago. The captain died on September 30 while assisting a northbound Neopanamax vessel. He was said to have been working an extended midnight watch on his sixth consecutive day of duty.

While initial reports indicate the captain of the 2013-built tug died due to a possible stroke, ITF wants the cause of death to be established through a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation.