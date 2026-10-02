Swedish Court Finds Captain and Pilot Negligent in Summer Boating Accident

The District Court in Gothenburg, Sweden, found both the captain of the cargo vessel Misje Verde and the pilot who was aboard guilty of negligence in the summer boating accident that killed a mother and daughter and injured the father and son aboard a small pleasure boat. Prosecutors argued it was a failure to keep a proper watch while the captain and pilot disagreed over their roles and responsibilities.

The 5,310 dwt vessel was navigating in an archipelago area on the western coast of Sweden on July 28 when it hit and sank the 7-8 meter long pleasure craft with the family of four aboard. The father testified in court that he only saw the 90-meter (295-foot) dry cargo ship when it was a few meters behind his boat. He tried to swerve, but the pleasure boat was sucked under the bulb.

While the weather was not good at the time of the accident, the Swedish Accident Investigation Board found that the pleasure boat was visible on radar. Under the navigation rules, the larger cargo ship overtaking the small pleasure boat had the obligation to give way to the small boat.