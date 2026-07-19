Minister Marks Major Milestone in UK Port Expansion

[By ABP]

The Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal (IERRT), a joint investment by Associated British Ports (ABP) and Stena Line at the Port of Immingham, marked a major milestone in its delivery with a steel signing ceremony.

Keir Mather, Minister for Maritime, Aviation and Decarbonisation officially signed one of the marine piles alongside other guests, at the start of the marine works to deliver the infrastructure for the £200+ million freight ferry terminal due to open in 2028.

The IERRT project is a key component of ABP’s strategy to strengthen the UK's supply chains and improve trade connectivity, while also bringing substantial economic benefits regionally and for the UK, including the creation of hundreds of jobs during construction and ongoing operations.

Andrew Dawes, Regional Director of the Humber ports, said: “This is a major milestone in the development of the new terminal, which will provide much-needed additional capacity to meet growing demand from businesses both in the UK and in northern Europe.

“IERRT will strengthen the Humber Estuary’s role in supporting an effective, efficient, competitive and resilient UK Ro-Ro freight sector. It will also respond to the trend for larger and more sustainable Ro-Ro vessels, which require larger port infrastructure and additional landside space.”

Carl-Johan Hellner, COO of Stena Line Ports & Terminals said: “This new terminal represents a major investment in the future of freight transport through the Humber and demonstrates the confidence we have in the region's long-term economic potential.

“We have seen sustained growth in customer demand across our freight network, and the development of this terminal is a direct response to that demand. It will provide the capacity, efficiency and flexibility needed to support future growth while strengthening vital trade links between the UK and Europe.

Keir Mather, Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, said: “This investment will support exactly the kind of ambitious infrastructure project we need to grow the economy, create hundreds of jobs, and strengthen the UK’s maritime sector.

“We’re working with industry to unlock private investment into UK maritime – including through the National Wealth Fund. I look forward to seeing this project deliver for communities across Yorkshire and the Humber ahead of its opening in 2028.”

The milestone was celebrated on site with representatives from freight businesses and the main contractor for the project, Dragados. As well as supporting and growing jobs in the businesses using IERRT, the project itself is the source of additional employment. It will create c700 jobs during the construction phase and then c200 permanent jobs once fully operational.

Steve Holmes, Managing Director of Dragados UK & Ireland, added:

"The commencement of the marine works marks a significant milestone for this strategically important project. Dragados is proud to be working alongside ABP and Stena Line to deliver a state-of-the-art freight terminal that will strengthen the UK's trade infrastructure for decades to come.

"Our team brings extensive experience in delivering complex maritime and civil engineering projects, and we are committed to constructing this facility safely, efficiently and sustainably, while creating opportunities for local businesses, apprentices and the wider community throughout the construction phase."

IERRT provides a more resilient and sustainable supply chain solution option for UK businesses and is an important inward investment opportunity for UK logistics infrastructure. The ferry terminal is expected to be completed by May 2028.

Once operational, the terminal will enhance freight connectivity between the UK and Europe, helping to meet growing demand while supporting more efficient and sustainable freight movements.