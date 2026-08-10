[By: Logistics Concepts]

Mastering Logistics RFQs for Global Supply Chains — A Strategic Guide for 2026–2028 is a practical professional guide designed to help companies rethink how international freight sourcing and logistics RFQs are structured, evaluated and managed.

Rather than treating an RFQ simply as a rate-collection exercise, the book examines how freight sourcing can become a broader management tool connecting cost, service, risk, compliance, governance and logistics provider performance.

Key topics include international freight RFQ design, carrier and freight forwarder evaluation, multimodal transportation, freight and accessorial cost analysis, customs and regulatory compliance, supplier performance governance, implementation, digitalisation and the growing role of AI in logistics decision-making.

The book is available worldwide through Amazon: https://www.logistics-concepts.com/resources/case-studies/mastering-logistics-rfqs-the-essential-guide-available-now-on-amazon/