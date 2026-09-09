Maryam Shipmanagement Rebrands to MSM and Moves to New Dubai Headquarters

[By MSM]

Maryam Shipmanagement adopts MSM as its new corporate identity and relocates its Dubai headquarters to new premises in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

The change reflects that already widely used by the company’s employees, clients and partners. MSM gives the business a shorter, more recognisable identity for its growing international operations while bringing all stakeholders, including seafarers, under one name.

The company has also introduced a new visual identity and website. Both are designed to present MSM’s people, services and values more clearly, and to reflect its international growth and future plans. The new Dubai office provides more space for MSM’s expanding team and a better setting for collaboration.

MSM chairman Tony Dagher said: “MSM marks the next stage in our development. We wanted an identity that is modern, international and inclusive, but remains true to the values on which Maryam Shipmanagement was built. Our new brand and office reflect our confidence in the future and our commitment to investing in our people, digitalisation and sustainable growth.”

CEO Capt. Faouzi Fradi added: “This is more than a new name and website. MSM is the identity that our people increasingly identify with. It gives us a stronger sense of unity as one team. It also presents the company in a more contemporary, international way as we grow our fleet, strengthen our capabilities and deepen our relationships with clients and partners. Our focus remains unchanged: reliable shipmanagement, delivered with operational excellence, accountability and trust.”

MSM provides technical management, marine operations, crew management, chartering support, commercial management and digital solutions. Across each area, the company remains focused on safety, efficiency and long-term value for its clients.

The new office is at Units 706–707, JBC 2, Cluster V, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, UAE.