MAN Engines at SMM 2026: Focus on Higher Performance, Lower Emissions

[By: MAN Truck & Bus]

MAN Engines will be presenting its expanded portfolio for maritime applications in the workboat sector at SMM 2026 in Hamburg. The focus is on the 30-litre MAN D3872 V12 engine, which the company is presenting to the world for the first time in various versions for on-board units, diesel-electric drive systems and heavy-duty operation. The trade fair appearance is complemented by a modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system and a MAN Genuine remanufactured engine. This underlines MAN Engines' approach of developing the engine, emissions solution and service concept as a technically coordinated overall package.

With the MAN D3872, MAN Engines is consistently expanding its range in the 30-litre segment and addressing applications in which high continuous output, reliability and flexible integration are required. As an engine for on-board gensets, the D3872 is specifically designed for on-board power generation and diesel-electric propulsion systems, complementing the existing propulsion engines of the series. Power levels of 800 kW or 840 kW at 1,500 rpm and 960 kW at 1,800 rpm are available for generator operation. Depending on market requirements, there is a choice of variants for the IMO Tier II emission standard without exhaust gas aftertreatment, IMO Tier III with the modular SCR system or for EU Stage V with SCR and diesel particulate filter. In the heavy-duty sector, MAN Engines offers the D3872 with outputs of 735 kW and 920 kW (1,000 hp and 1,250 hp) at 1,800 rpm.



The MAN D3872 is based on the established V12 platform and uses its advantages in terms of compact design, high power density and robust mechanical design for continuous use. As with the engines for on-board units, homologated engines according to IMO Tier II, IMO Tier III and EU Stage V are also offered for the heavy-duty versions. The motor on display at the trade fair can be used with single-stage charging for both generator and heavy-duty applications.

In addition to these heavy-duty applications with a high proportion of continuous loads, the MAN D3872 covers a wide range of performance across various operating modes. In the light duty range, 1,471 kW and 1,618 kW (2,000 hp and 2,200 hp) are available for applications with high power requirements and dynamic operation at the same time, each in IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 3 emission standards. For medium-duty applications, the portfolio includes outputs of 1,213 kW and 1,324 kW (1,650 hp and 1,800 hp), designed for IMO Tier II, IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 4. This means that MAN Engines offers solutions for different application profiles on a single engine platform, from on-board engines to diesel-electric systems and main drives.

Another focus of the trade fair appearance is the modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system from MAN Engines, consisting of a diesel particulate filter and SCR system. The solution enables compliance with EU Stage V in both generator operation and heavy-duty areas and is specifically designed for integration into maritime applications. The engine, exhaust gas aftertreatment and control system are developed as a coordinated and fully certified overall system in order to meet emission requirements with a high level of operational safety and efficient operation.

The modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system from MAN Engines has already proven itself in a wide range of maritime applications in different operating conditions. This experience forms the basis for robust, yet extremely compact solutions that both meet regulatory requirements and are operated reliably over the long term and are fully supported by the MAN service network.

With an MAN Genuine remanufactured engine, MAN Engines will also be showcasing its range of products and services in the field of engine reconditioning at SMM. Marine engines can also be remanufactured in the factory according to defined processes and restored to like-new condition. The range of services goes beyond classic repairs and includes the standardized remanufacturing of engines and components in compliance with MAN quality requirements. Therefore, the warranty conditions of a MAN Genuine remanufactured engine are the same as those of a new engine.

A study conducted with a MAN D2842 engine shows the potential of this approach: Compared to the production of a new engine, remanufacturing can save up to 72 percent CO?. In addition, the reuse of components contributes to the reduction of material use and supports the resource-saving use of existing products.

With the exhibits on display, MAN Engines will be presenting a portfolio at SMM 2026 that addresses key requirements in the professional marine sector: reliable engines, integrated emission solutions and resource-saving service concepts. The focus is on a technologically coordinated system solution that offers operators and shipyards a long service life, flexibility and planning security over the entire life cycle.

MAN Engines will be exhibiting at SMM 2026 in Hamburg from 1 to 4 September in Hall A3, Stand A3.211, where it will present its expanded portfolio for professional maritime applications.

An on-board genset with a MAN D3872 for power generation can be seen at MAN customer and genset manufacturer Lindenberg-Anlagen at the neighboring booth A3.217.