Laborde Products Repowers M/V Miss Sophia Claire With Mitsubishi Power

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products has completed the repower of the M/V Miss Sophia Claire, owned by LAD Services of Louisiana, at the company’s shipyard in Morgan City, LA.

The vessel was repowered with twin Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6A3-Y3 main engines, each rated at 543 horsepower at 1,840 RPM. The new propulsion package was selected to provide reliable performance and support the vessel's operational requirements.

The repower was carried out at LAD Services’ own facility, allowing the owner and shipyard to manage the project directly while coordinating closely with Laborde on engine application. The propulsion upgrades were selected to match the vessel’s operating profile and support steady inland service without unnecessary complexity.

For LAD Services, the project focused on putting reliable machinery back into a working boat and keeping the repower straightforward from an installation and maintenance standpoint. “This was about getting the boat set up right and keeping it practical,” said David “DJ” Clements, Repair Superintendent at LAD Services of Louisiana. “The goal was equipment that fits the vessel, is easy to work on, and supports the kind of service this boat sees.”

The Mitsubishi S6A3 engines were selected to provide the horsepower needed for the vessel's service while maintaining straightforward maintenance and long-term reliability.

“A big part of this repower was choosing equipment crews are already comfortable with,” said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager . “The S6A3 is a mechanical Mitsubishi platform that’s well known on the waterways and easy to support in day-to-day service.”