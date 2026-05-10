Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Propulsion Systems for U.S. Coast Guard

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract with Austal USA to supply its Promas propulsion system to the next four ships in the United States Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) Heritage Class program.

The Coast Guard’s new OPC program represents a significant investment in maritime capability and is expected to run up to 25 ships. The new vessels will replace the Coast Guard’s medium endurance cutters and meet the need for long-term offshore capability to maintain current and future mission effectiveness.

Promas combines rudder and controllable pitch propeller into one propulsion system which optimises the hydrodynamic properties of the ship and delivers increased efficiency and thrust while using less energy. For the OPC, as well as twin Promas, Kongsberg Maritime is contracted to supply steering gear, rudders, fin stabilisers and tunnel thrusters.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, CEO Kongsberg Maritime, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected to supply four shipsets of our efficient and effective propulsion system suited to the challenging and varied operations of these new ships.

“Our Promas systems typically deliver efficiency savings of around 6%, so vessels are able to extend their range, something which can be crucial on longer missions.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Coast Guard and Austal USA on delivering these highly capable ships and continuing our proud history of supplying mission critical technology to United States Coast Guard programs.”

The OPC vessels will be able to provide long range patrol capability. At 360 feet long, they will have a displacement of 3,700 long tons, maximum speed of 22.2 knots, and a range of 9,050 nautical miles at 14 knots.