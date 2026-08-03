IRClass Academy Delivers Yet Another Successful PFSO Training Program

[By Indian Register of Shipping]

IRClass Academy, the training arm of Indian Register of Shipping, successfully conducted an intensive three-day Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) training program in Mauritius for professionals from the country's port and maritime industry.

The comprehensive training program, designed in accordance with international maritime security requirements, focused on equipping participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to effectively implement and manage port facility security measures. A key highlight of the training was its strong emphasis on practical learning. In addition to classroom sessions, the programme featured a series of hands-on workshops and interactive exercises that enabled participants to directly correlate theoretical concepts with real-world operational scenarios.

Several participants remarked that the programme stood out for its depth, quality, and practical orientation, describing it as being "at a different level."

Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Trilok Purryag, Chief Human Resource Officer, Mauritius Freeport Development Company (MFD), commended the efforts of IRClass Academy in enhancing the competencies of maritime professionals. He thanked the Academy for its valuable contribution towards upskilling personnel from MFD and strengthening the country's port security preparedness.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Bhatnagar, Head – IRClass Academy, reiterated the Academy's commitment to supporting capacity building in Mauritius and across the maritime sector. He emphasized that IRClass Academy remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant training programmes that combine global best practices with practical application, thereby contributing to safer and more secure port operations.