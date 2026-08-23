HX Expeditions is First Commercial Cruise Line to Visit Old Harbor, Alaska

[By HX Expeditions]

HX Expeditions, the world’s first and longest-running expedition cruise company, has become the first commercial cruise line to call at Old Harbor, an Alutiiq community on Kodiak Island, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to community-led exploration in Alaska.

The visit took place on Sunday, August 2, aboard MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid battery-powered cruise ship, during HX's Alaska & British Columbia | Inside Passage, Bears and Aleutian Islands voyage. Located on the southeastern coast of Kodiak Island, Old Harbor is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the Kodiak Archipelago and home to a rich Alutiiq cultural heritage.

Developed in partnership with Old Harbor Native Corporation (OHNC), the visit created a new opportunity for guests to experience the community through local stories, traditions, and perspectives.

“Welcoming HX Expeditions to Old Harbor marks an important milestone for our community,” said Kristina Woolston, CEO of OHNC. “This partnership reflects our commitment to sharing Alutiiq/Sugpiaq culture, history, and values in a way that is guided by the community and benefits the people."

“At OHNC, we are committed to creating opportunities that strengthen our community while honoring the values that have sustained our Indigenous people for generations,” said Lillian O'Brien, Board Chair of OHNC. “We are proud to showcase Old Harbor in a way that reflects our culture, supports our people, and creates lasting opportunities for future generations.”

Ahead of HX's inaugural call, the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor passed a formal resolution endorsing the visit and supporting the opportunity to share the community's culture, history, and values with visitors.

As part of the community's preparations, local artists and Elders reconstructed a traditional village home, known as a ciqlluaq. The project was created to support the visit and future visitors to Old Harbor while helping preserve and share Alutiiq/Sugpiaq heritage for generations to come.

During the inaugural visit, HX guests were introduced to life in one of Kodiak Island's oldest Alutiiq communities. Guided by community members, guests explored the village, visited the Russian Orthodox Church, learned about food security initiatives at the community's hydroponic farm, and heard how subsistence practices remain central to community life. The experience concluded at the Nuniaq Center, where residents shared traditional arts and crafts, including beadwork, carving, painting, and jewelry-making, and invited guests to take part in augca'aq, a traditional Alutiiq dart game.

To commemorate HX's inaugural call, community leaders presented the ship's captain with a ceremonial paddle, a traditional symbol of welcome, friendship, and safe passage. Guests and crew were also invited to participate in celebrations marking the historic occasion.

"We believe communities should have a voice in how tourism develops and how their stories are shared," said Sam Imes, Alaska Expedition Product Planner at HX Expeditions. With more than a decade of experience in Alaska's cruise industry, Imes is committed to developing community-led experiences in partnership with local organizations across the region. "Working alongside Old Harbor Native Corporation has allowed us to create an experience that reflects the community's vision for tourism while giving guests a meaningful connection to this remarkable place."

Following its inaugural visit, Old Harbor will be included in HX's 2027 program. As the only global expedition cruise line offering dedicated Aleutian Islands voyages, including an 18-day northbound expedition and an 18-day southbound expedition, HX continues to expand access to some of Alaska's most remote destinations through partnerships designed to benefit both travelers and local communities.