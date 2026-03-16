DP World Launches Carbon Inset Trial in Belgium, Portugal and Sweden

[By: DP World]

DP World is launching Insetify, a dedicated carbon inset trial for ocean freight forwarding customers in Belgium, Portugal and Sweden, to deliver immediate, measurable reductions in customers’ Scope 3 emissions across key European trade lanes.

Starting 1 April, credits will be applied automatically to customers booking ocean freight forwarding services with DP World in Belgium, Portugal and Sweden, meaning qualifying importers and exporters will receive carbon credits directly every quarter.

Qualifying customers will receive Carbon Inset Credits at 100 kg carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) of containerised ocean freight per TEU shipped per quarter, at no additional cost. The offer applies once a threshold of 25 TEUs per quarter is reached.

For example, a customer shipping 50 TEUs in a quarter will receive credits equal to 5,000 kg (5t CO2e) that quarter.

This new trial builds on DP World’s ongoing Carbon Inset Programme in the UK ports of Southampton and London Gateway. Launched in January 2025, the UK programme registered more than 250,000 TEUs and issued more than 9,000 tCO2e of Carbon Inset Credits.

Unlike traditional offsets which fund projects like tree planting, carbon insets reduce emissions within the value chain by using lower-carbon fuels or more efficient transport, helping customers tackle their Scope 3 emissions. Both programmes use carbon credits generated by deploying incrementally lower carbon fuel in DP World’s subsidiary, DP World Shipping Solutions.

The Insetify trial is supported by sustainability training, which will help customers learn more about the trial and how to better address supply chain emissions.

John Trenchard, VP – Sustainable International Supply Chains, Europe said: “Providing customers with multiple solutions to enable the decarbonisation of supply chains is important to DP World. As part of our proactive approach to working alongside clients, we are recognising an immediate focus on inland activity and a high level of residual emissions within ocean legs. The Insetify trial allows for a pragmatic approach to managing these residual emissions as part of a longer?term, holistic plan. I would encourage organisations to explore how carbon insets can be used as part of intentional progress.”

Bojan Knightly, Country Manager Sweden, Freight Forwarding said: “The launch of the Insetify trial will coincide with the opening of DP World’s new Stockholm and Gothenburg offices, which were recently announced as part of DP World’s landmark freight forwarding expansion into Scandinavia. Supporting DP World’s global net zero by 2050 ambition, DP World Sweden is also aiming to offer up to 25% of shipments via rail and sea in the first operational year to reduce road emissions and 100% e-documentation and online invoicing to eliminate paper processes.”