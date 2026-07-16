Damen Naval Contracts Libra-Plast for PES Project

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval has signed a procurement contract with Libra-Plast AS in Norway for the delivery of all watertight, weathertight and gastight doors and hatches for the PES project. Under this project, a Damen SIGMA frigate will be built by COTECMAR at its shipyard in Cartagena.

After an intensive sourcing phase, Damen Naval is very pleased to announce this agreement with a new partner for high-end doors and hatches. The Norwegian supplier Libra-Plast can meet the high-quality standards and requirements needed for the complex PES frigate.

Frankwin de Wolf, Tactical Buyer at Damen Naval says: “The support received from Libra-Plast during the process of this ticket has been exemplary. We are looking forward to the FAT in September and subsequent delivery of the final products.”

“It has been a close collaboration phase to develop the project between the companies to make this happen. Being a part in Damen Naval’s future projects securing our seas is something that reflects our slogan “Protecting People and Values” as well. A huge thanks to all involved parties”, states Åge M. Helgesen, Area Sales Manager at Libra-Plast.