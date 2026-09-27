Damen Delivers Cutter Suction Dredger 600 to 4Clans Nig Ltd

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has successfully delivered a Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 600 to 4Clans Nig Ltd for deployment on the Niger City Project in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. The dredger is part of Damen's next-generation CSD series, which combines proven dredging performance with a range of design improvements aimed at enhancing efficiency, transportability and ease of operation.

The high-performance stationary dredger, which has been named Lady Caroline, will support the large-scale land reclamation works that form part of the ambitious Niger City waterfront development along the River Niger. With its powerful 250 kW cutter, robust design, and fuel-efficient operation, the CSD600 is ideally suited to the demanding conditions of the project. The dredger was customised for its operational requirements with the addition of a wedge piece to the suction ladder to optimise performance in shallow-water dredging, as well as an adaptor for the discharge pipeline connection.

The addition of the CSD600 further strengthens 4Clans Nig Ltd's dredging capabilities and reflects Damen's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient dredging solutions for major infrastructure and land development projects worldwide. Commenting on the delivery, Theodore Omalu, Executive Director of 4Clans Nig Ltd, said: "The arrival of the Damen CSD600 marks a significant milestone for the Niger City Project. This investment reinforces our commitment to delivering a world-class waterfront development that will create lasting economic opportunities for Delta State and Nigeria."

The dredger was disassembled at the building yard in the Netherlands and transported to Nigeria in a combination of loose pontoons and containerised components. Following delivery, the vessel was reassembled on site and commissioned with support from Damen Field Service Engineers. During this period, the operating crew also received training and familiarisation to ensure a smooth start.

This latest delivery further demonstrates Damen's ability to provide proven dredging solutions that combine high productivity, operational efficiency, and long-term reliability for customers around the world.