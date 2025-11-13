Cox Marine Delivers Record Fleet Order for European Military Project

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine achieves a major milestone, supplying ninety-two high-performance diesel outboards to an undisclosed European military fleet in its biggest single-customer order yet.

Cox Marine is proud to announce its largest end-user order to date, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and presence in the global military market. The order, placed by De Wolf Maritime Safety, Cox Marine’s distributor, represents Cox Marine’s largest single-fleet customer.

A total of ninety-two Cox Marine 300 V8 diesel outboards are currently being installed in twin configurations across a combination of HDPE and aluminium vessels destined for active use by an undisclosed European military customer. This project highlights the versatility of Cox Marine’s outboards and its capacity to deliver high-volume solutions to demanding operational environments.

Hugh Hudleston, Cox Marine’s Global Business Development Director, commented: “We are extremely grateful to be part of this project and proud to see our products deployed across such a substantial fleet. This order not only demonstrates the trust placed in Cox Marine by De Wolf Maritime Safety, but also opens the door to further opportunities in the European and global military marine markets.”

Ad de Wolf, CEO of De Wolf Maritime Safety, added: “Cox Marine’s reliability, performance and ability to fulfil this order on a shortened time frame were key factors in equipping these vessels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and bringing more advanced solutions to our clients in the military sector.”

Cox Marine looks forward to building on this partnership and exploring future projects that leverage the advantages of diesel outboard propulsion, as well as the expertise of De Wolf Maritime Safety and its other distributors worldwide.