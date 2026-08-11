CMT to Unveil New Iron Test Solution at SMM

[By CMT]

NEW OIL CONDITION ANALYSER PROVIDES IMMEDIATE RESULTS FOR ENGINE OPTIMISATION

CM Technologies (CMT) is set to introduce a new compact oil analyser that brings a laboratory-established analytical technique to enable ship crews to assess lubricant condition within minutes rather than waiting for shore-based test results.

The new WBS Analyser will be presented at next month’s SMM trade fair in Hamburg, where condition monitoring and machinery efficiency tools are expected to feature heavily on the agenda as shipowners look to reduce operating costs and improve maintenance planning.

Using infrared spectroscopy, the WBS Analyser examines the composition of system oils to assess water (W), base number (BN) and soot (S) content from a single sample.

Based on the results, it is possible for crews to better understand and present the causes of lubricant degradation, such as oxidation of the oil, depletion of performance additives, and contamination by substances including glycol and fuel.

David Fuhlbrügger, Managing Director of CMT, said the next generation test kit will provide engineers with a “faster, reliable and accurate” means of accessing the information needed for maintenance decisions while vessels remain in service.

"Laboratory analysis remains the benchmark for comprehensive oil investigations and long-term trend analysis," he said. "The objective isn't to replace laboratory testing, but to give engineers reliable information while the vessel is still operating, allowing developing problems to be identified without waiting for laboratory reports."

He said growing pressure to improve machinery efficiency and control maintenance costs was increasing demand for onboard diagnostic tools capable of delivering consistent results across fleets, especially amid ongoing fuel price hikes.

While IR technology is now well established, advances in instrument design now allow the technology to be deployed onboard in a compact format suitable for routine engine-room use.

The analyser's optical system contains no moving parts, reducing mechanical wear and improving suitability for operation in the vibration, temperature variation and confined conditions typically found onboard ships.

The commercial case for earlier diagnosis was recently underscored in Allianz Commercial's Safety and Shipping Review 2026. The insurer identified machinery damage or failure as the leading cause of reported shipping incidents worldwide during 2025, accounting for more than half of all reported casualties. The report also noted that machinery repair costs continue to rise, increasing the importance of detecting developing faults before they result in major failures.

"The industry isn't looking for more data," Fuhlbrügger said. "It is looking for information that engineers can act upon. The sooner developing changes in lubricant condition can be identified, the sooner corrective action can be taken."

Visitors to SMM booth 200 in Hall A3 will be able to learn more about the WBS Analyser along with CMT’s range of test kits and diesel performance analysers. SMM takes place at the Hamburg Messe und Congress centre in Hamburg, Germany, between 1 and 4 September.