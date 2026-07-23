Berthing Facility Prepared for Cal Poly Maritime’s New Training Vessel

[By GHD]

GHD, a global professional services company, is supporting the Cal Poly Maritime Academy as it advances construction of a new berthing facility and replacement pier to accommodate its National Security Multi- Mission Vessel (NSMV). The firm is serving as design engineer of record on the project team led by general contractor Otto-Dutra.

Final design was approved in August 2025, with in-water construction beginning in September 2025. The team completed the first major milestone with the installation and deck pouring of two mooring dolphins. One dolphin required 21 hours of continuous concrete placement due to the volume and distance from shore, demonstrating the technical complexity of the work.

The existing pier was partially demolished while the breakwater was preserved, allowing the Academy to maintain a sheltered boat basin through the academic year, ending in May 2026. Construction is now on an accelerated schedule with the next phase launching in July, including full demolition of remaining structures, pile installation for the new pier and breakwater, and initial dredging to deepen the boat basin. The project is targeted for completion and turnover to the Academy in June 2027.

The new facility addresses the operational needs of the Academy’s modern training vessel while incorporating seismic resilience design standards and modern maritime engineering practices. The design accommodates the larger size and operational requirements of the NSMV while maintaining safety and accessibility for cadets and faculty.

“This project represents a significant modernization of maritime training infrastructure for California’s premier maritime institution,” said Victor Tirado, GHD’s Maritime and Coastal Market Sector Leader for North America. “The collaborative approach with the Academy, the contractor and the broader project team has kept us on track to deliver a facility that meets both current and future operational needs.”

The Cal Poly Maritime Academy is known for producing highly trained licensed officers and maritime professionals who serve in commercial shipping and US naval operations.

