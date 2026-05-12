Berg Propulsion Drives India’s Green Tug Transition

[By: Berg Propulsion]

Marine propulsion solutions provider Berg Propulsion is set to play a key role in the green transformation of India’s shipping sector, beginning with the upcoming launch of two all-electric tugs.

The vessels, under construction by the Mumbai-headquartered KMEW Group, were ordered on behalf of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as part of the country’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP). The programme forms part of a wider set of initiatives which aim to help India achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Designed by Navnautik (Naval Architects and Marine Consultants), each tug will measure 33.55m in overall length, with a moulded beam of 11.6m and a draught of 4.5m. Powered by advanced lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) batteries, with dual diesel gensets installed for back-up, each will deliver bollard pull of 60 tonnes. Both tugs are due to enter service in Q4 2027, subject to approval by the Indian Register of Shipping.

In a pivotal project role, Berg Propulsion is supplying not only the electric motors and contra-rotating, L-type thrusters that will maximise tug manoeuvrability and control, but also a full electrical system integration package including smart operator propulsion. Berg will also handle all aspects of end-to-end project management through newly appointed Prasenjit Roy, Business Developer (India), Berg Propulsion, based in Kolkata, who will oversee commissioning and installation.

Compact design

The compact design of Berg Propulsion’s powertrain makes it especially well-suited to an electric tug, where the battery pack and energy storage system limit space for other equipment on board a vessel crewed by 12 personnel. Berg Propulsion offered key contributions to the design process, including space saving suggestions for the final tug layout.

Amrita Singh, Account Manager for New Sales, explains: “Working closely with Navnautik, KMEW and the client, we successfully reduced the dimensions of the switchboard room by approximately 40% by positioning most of the propulsive equipment in the aft section of each tug.

“Berg Propulsion has integrated electric systems, engines and thrusters aboard hybrid-electric vessels for many years, and this deep understanding of engineering and design made transferring that knowledge to a fully electric tug design straightforward. It also freed up the designer to concentrate on their core objective: ensuring that everything on board fits optimally.”

“Factoring in electric powertrains can be challenging for any naval architect or designer, given that shipboard space is at a premium,” comments Aniruddha Sen, Navnautik. “This is especially the case aboard a tug. The compact nature of Berg Propulsion’s integrated packages gave us a lot of flexibility to incorporate them into the general arrangement. The company had a clear vision regarding the onboard footprint, which also made the design phase a smooth and painless task.”

Singh adds: “By reducing fuel consumption, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and improving local air quality in port areas, these tugs will set a strong precedent for what is possible in future maritime projects across India. Following on from this groundbreaking project, Berg Propulsion looks forward to future opportunities to work with new and existing partners to help stakeholders in India make decisive changes in their use of propulsion technology.”

The GTTP, which aims to deploy 50 green tugs across India’s major ports by 2030, is running in parallel with several other maritime and offshore initiatives, including the development of the country’s first vessel equipped with a green hydrogen plant and the expansion of offshore wind farm capacity in India’s waters.