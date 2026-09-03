Alfa Laval Expands PureBallast 3 Ultra Portfolio With New Skid Solution

[By Alfa Laval]

Alfa Laval unveils PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid, a new skid-mounted version of its PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system. Developed in response to customer demand, the PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid combines the system’s proven biological treatment performance with a prefabricated design that minimizes footprint and installation time.

With the launch of PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid, at SMM 2026, Alfa Laval expands the PureBallast 3 Ultra portfolio, giving customers the flexibility to choose the installation approach that best suits their vessel design and shipyard preferences while benefiting from the same industry-leading ballast water treatment performance.

As shipyards face increasing pressure to reduce installation time and improve standardization, demand for factory-assembled turnkey ballast water management solutions has grown. The PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid addresses these requirements by delivering the complete treatment system preassembled on a compact skid with prefabricated piping, tested and ready for installation. Rather than installing individual components separately onboard, shipyards receive a standardized module that significantly reduces engineering effort and installation complexity.

"Our approach has always been to listen closely to our customers and understand what they need to succeed in their operations. That means continuously evolving our solutions to make them easier to install, operate and maintain," says Tobias Döscher, Head of Global Sales & Customer Support, Alfa Laval PureBallast. "With PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid, we have adapted the proven PureBallast 3 Ultra technology to meet a market need for a space-efficient skid solution. Customers can now choose the configuration that best fits their vessel and installation requirements, while benefiting from the same high level of treatment performance and compliance support."

PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid builds on the same advanced treatment technology introduced with PureBallast 3 Ultra. Operating without chemicals, the automated inline system combines high-performance filtration with enhanced UV treatment to deliver superior biological disinfection performance across fresh, brackish and marine waters, including challenging low-clarity conditions. With environmental regulations in the maritime industry continuing to tighten, this level of performance across the full range of water conditions is engineered to keep vessels compliant wherever they operate.

Optimized reactor design supports effective treatment with low energy consumption, while the compact skid minimizes the overall system footprint. Engineered entirely by Alfa Laval, the skid is delivered fully assembled, factory tested and ready for connection, helping shipyards simplify installation, shorten installation schedules and reduce project complexity. The skid is available for capacities ranging from 32 to 600 m³/h. All PureBallast 3 Ultra systems, including the new skid version, are delivered connectivity-ready, enabling remote monitoring and optimized service support throughout the vessel's lifetime.

The system is type approved by IMO and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and is designed for ballast water treatment across all water salinities.

PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid builds on the strong market momentum of PureBallast 3 Ultra, which has continued to gain traction since deliveries began, and on nearly two decades of experience gained from the thousands of PureBallast systems sold, installed and serviced.

While other players in the ballast water management market have scaled back their focus, Alfa Laval continues to invest in the segment, supporting vessel operators throughout the entire lifecycle of their assets. The company's commitment is reflected in the more than 10,000 PureBallast systems ordered globally, demonstrating the continued confidence customers place in the technology and support behind it.

With PureBallast 3 Ultra Skid, Alfa Laval is extending this established offering to meet growing demand for standardized, space-efficient installation solutions, giving customers greater choice while maintaining the performance, flexibility and lifecycle support they expect from PureBallast.

Customers continue to benefit from all available PureBallast 3 Ultra options and add-ons, ensuring the same flexibility regardless of installation configuration.