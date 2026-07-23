ABS Joins Landmark Korea-U.S. Initiative to Advance Future of Shipbuilding

[By: ABS]

ABS joined leading Korean and U.S. research institutions in signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance technical innovation and collaboration across the shipbuilding and maritime sectors as part of the opening of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC).

The Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO), the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) and Texas A&M University (TAMU) joined ABS in the MOU, which establishes a framework for cooperation in next-generation technologies, joint research, knowledge exchange and industry-academia collaboration.

The KUSPC is designed to serve as a hub for bilateral cooperation connecting industry, academia and research institutions to advance shared innovation priorities.

“Strengthening the connection between leading institutions in Korea and the United States is an important step in advancing the next generation of shipbuilding and maritime technology. Innovation succeeds when research, industry insight and practical application come together. By bringing together world-class partners across research and technology, this initiative creates a strong foundation for collaboration that can support safer, smarter shipbuilding in both countries,” said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO.

Under the MOU, KRISO will contribute its expertise in ship and ocean engineering research and development, KIAT will support industrial technology innovation and international cooperation, Texas A&M will bring research and education capabilities and ABS will provide its expertise in classification, certification, verification, maritime safety and international regulatory frameworks. Together, the parties aim to strengthen Korea-U.S. shipbuilding research and development capabilities and promote long-term industrial competitiveness.

With decades of engagement across the Korean shipbuilding industry and a central role in efforts to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding, ABS is uniquely positioned to support this bilateral initiative. Through collaboration with industry, academia and research, ABS continues to help develop the technologies, standards and safety frameworks needed for the future of the maritime industry. Learn more about ABS here.