Video: Fire Aboard USS New Orleans is Extinguished with Japanese Assistance



The U.S. 7th Fleet reported as of 0400 Thursday morning Japan time that a fire aboard the amphibious transport vessel USS New Orleans had finally been extinguished. Earlier they had reported the fire was contained, but they had twice requested the assistance of Japanese forces to fight the fire aboard the vessel, which is currently anchored off Okinawa.

The U.S. Navy has released few details only reporting that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Two sailors were reportedly taken to the New Orleans’ medical facilities for minor injuries, but the vessel is stable with no reports of pollution. The plan calls for the crew to remain aboard the ship, which according to media reports did not have a detachment of Marines aboard when the fire began.

The Japanese media is reporting that the ship, which was commissioned in 2007, has been anchored off Okinawa for the past few days. It is assigned to the 7th Fleet and has been based in Sasebo, Japan, since 2019. The ship is 24,400 tons displacement and 684 feet (208 meters) in length with a maximum capacity of approximately 800 Marines.

Footage shows Japanese Coast Guard ships battling a fire on the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) off Okinawa. pic.twitter.com/n0FBTtwjVo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2025

The fire appears to have begun in the forward part of the vessel around 4:00 p.m. local time on August 20. Spectators reported seeing smoke coming intermittently from the forward part of the vessel or midship. Video on Japanese TV showed tugs near the forward part of the ship spraying water on the hull.

The fire was reported to the Japan Coast Guard, which sent a patrol boat to determine the extent of the situation. Around 5:00 p.m. local time, the Coast Guard reports it received a request for assistance from the U.S. Navy. However, that first call was withdrawn within the hour, and the U.S. Navy was instructing vessels to stay about one mile away. The request for assistance from the Japanese was reinstated around 7:30 p.m. local time. The Navy reports that the crew of a sister ship from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock class, USS San Diego, which was moored at White Beach Naval Facility, assisted in fighting the fire.

The Japan Self-Defense Force reported its vessels were conducting firefighting efforts to aid the crew of the USS New Orleans. The Japan Coast Guard was providing assistance. As the fire progressed, they employed a total of four tugs with two on each side of the warship to cool the full. The US 7th Fleet command thanked the Japanese for their aid.

The reports emphasized that there have been no requests to evacuate any of the U.S. personnel from the vessel. A spokesperson for the 7th Fleet said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.



