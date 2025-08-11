Video: Chinese Coast Guard and Navy Collide Chasing Philippine CG

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel was severely damaged in a collision with a Chinese Navy vessel on Monday, August 11, as the two vessels were undertaking various high-speed maneuvers to harass two Philippine Coast Guard vessels and a supply vessel traveling to the disputed area around Scarborough Shoal. The Chinese did not acknowledge the incident, while the Philippine Coast Guard released multiple videos and reports that it offered immediate assistance to the heavily damaged Coast Guard vessel.

The incident happened around 0800 local time as the Philippine Coast Guard vessels Teresa Magbanua and Suluan, along with the supply ship Pamamalakaya, were conducting a resupply mission. The Philippine Coast Guard reported they were taking fuel, ice, and other supplies to 35 Filipino fishing vessels.

Here is a longer video capturing the collision between the PLA Navy 164 and the China Coast Guard 3104. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has consistently urged the Chinese government to respect the COLREGS and to approach these matters with professionalism, especially considering… https://t.co/n7vcU4lGWq pic.twitter.com/cHU7rG2wAj — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 11, 2025

In the videos, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel 3104 can be seen pursuing the Suluan at high speed and using its water cannon. The PLA Navy ship 164 was also making repeated high-speed maneuvers around the Filipino vessels. They were approximately 10.5 nautical miles east of the shoal when the incident occurred. According to unconfirmed media reports, at least seven Chinese Coast Guard vessels and 14 maritime militia vessels were “swarming the area.”

The Navy vessel 164 appears to make a high-speed pass along the stern of the Suluan. The Coast Guard vessel 3104 was pursuing from astern and appears to have rammed the Navy vessel. The two ships were alongside with a series of long scrapes down the hull of the Navy vessel. As they separated, the bow of the Coast Guard vessel could be seen heavily crumpled.

Damaged Chinese Coast Guard vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard reports it issued a radio call offering man overboard and medical assistance, but the Chinese did not reply. Speaking to the media, spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard said they could not confirm reports that Chinese crewmembers were injured or had gone overboard during the collision.

The Philippine Department of National Defense issued a statement calling the Chinese actions “atrocious and inane behavior.”

More footage from the Philippine Coast Guard showing the extent of the damage to China Coast Guard (CCG-3104), after it collided with a Type 052D Destroyer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (DDG-164) earlier today in the West Philippine Sea. pic.twitter.com/hzSjUP4ych — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 11, 2025

PCG Implements Kadiwa Operation in Bajo de Masinloc and Offers Assistance to CCG Following Maritime Incident



In response to the presence of around 35 Filipino fishing vessels in Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Suluan,… pic.twitter.com/5Hqkye1zli — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 11, 2025

China’s Ministry of National Defense issued a brief statement making no mention of the collision. It said the Filipinos invaded Chinese areas “under the pretext of delivering supplies to fishing boats.” They confirmed conducting “monitoring, blocking, and controlling” activities in an attempt to drive away the Philippine vessels. They called the actions “professional, standard, and lawful.”

The Philippines said none of its vessels or crews were injured due to their skillful seamanship and maneuvering. The Teresa Magbanua and the supply ship completed the resupply to the fishermen.

Analysts are calling the incident an escalation due to the nature of the aggressive Chinese actions. It is not the first time vessels have made contact during these incidents, and the Philippine Coast Guard has in the past suffered damage, but today’s was the most extensive. The Philippines believes the China Coast Guard vessel 3104 was left in an unseaworthy condition.

