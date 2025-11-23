Union Protests Decision to End Charter for Cook Strait Rescue Tug

Plans by the New Zealand government to terminate the services of a dedicated tugboat that has been aiding vessels - including aging interisland ferries - at the busy Cook Strait harbor has ignited uproar from a trade union, which argues the move could compromise safety.

New Zealand Transport Minister Chris Bishop is on record stating that following the move by the government to award contracts for two new interisland ferries that will have “return to port” capabilities, the services for the MMA Vision tug might not be needed anymore.

The tug, which is owned by MMA Offshore, was chartered by Maritime NZ in May to support offshore activity in Taranaki and also provide maritime safety and response capabilities in the Cook Strait. In the agreement, which was to run until July next year, Vision was to be stationed in the vicinity of Wellington Harbor or the Marlborough Sounds when not engaged in its primary operational activity in Taranaki.

Considering that Cook Strait is a vital maritime route between Wellington and Picton and is known for its challenging conditions and high volume of marine traffic, the availability of the tug was supposed to reduce potential risk for passengers and vessels crossing the Strait.

The decision to charter the tug as an emergency ocean response capability was informed by the fact that there have been several notable incidents in the Cook Strait area. They include the loss of power by KiwiRail operated ferry Kaitaki in January 2023, loss of power by container ship Shiling in April 2023, the grounding of the now decommissioned Aratere ferry in June 2024, and the loss of power by the ferry Connemara in September 2024.

As a robust anchor handling tug supply vessel that was built in 2009, and with a 105-tonne bollard pull, Vision has the capabilities of a dedicated ocean-going emergency tow vessel.

Last year, Vision rescued the Manahau barge after it grounded on Carters Beach near Westport. The tug pulled the barge off the beach and towed it to Tasman Bay. In September, Vision successfully towed the stricken tanker Golden Mind to Timaru after the vessel lost steering west of Stewart Island.

The government has since ceased funding of the tug’s operations and intends to terminate the agreement as early as February next year, following the award of a contract to China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International for two new interisland ferries.

The plan to end Vision’s charter has irked the Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ), which says that her removal will leave a gaping hole in the country’s maritime safety net.

MUNZ Secretary Carl Findlay contends the new interisland ferries are not due until 2029, meaning that KiwiRail and Strait Shipping, the other Cook Strait ferry operator, will continue depending on an aging fleet that remains highly vulnerable. “The current Cook Strait ferries must continue operating for several more years, and their vulnerability has been shown by a number of recent issues,” said Findlay.

The Union wants the government to maintain funding, confirm that Vision will remain chartered, and commit to a long-term, permanent emergency towing vessel solution for the busy Strait.

Top image: MMA Vision off Auckland (Robert Weber / VesselFinder)