TUI Orders First Methanol River Cruise Ships as Sector Growth Continues



River cruising continues to be one of the hottest segments in the cruise industry, with strong growth continuing, especially in the European market. Analysts report there are over 380 river cruise ships currently sailing, with an additional 10 percent currently under construction and continuing new orders.

The UK division of Germany’s TUI Group announced that it has ordered two more new builds, and these ships are being designed and built for the next generation of alternative fuels. The company reports the ships are being designed particularly for methanol-fueled operation as it looks to address sustainable operations.

It has ordered two additional ships, each with 94 cabins and a total passenger capacity of 188 people. News of the order was shared as TUI christened the newest addition to its river cruise fleet, TUI Aria. Built in 2018 as the VistaStar, the ship has completed a refurbishment and has become the largest-capacity river cruise ship in the company’s fleet.

TUI announced its plans to enter river cruising in 2019, but its launch was delayed until 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reports that in its nearly five years of service, it has seen strong growth with a 50 percent year-on-year growth in sales for 2026.

It currently has four ships, all focused on the UK market with fly-cruises to Europe’s popular destinations. Next year, it will add its next ship, TUI Elara, which will cruise between Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Basel on the Rhine, Moselle, and Dutch and Belgian waters. The company’s first newbuild, Tui Lizia, follows in the summer of 2027. By 2028, it will reach 10 ships.

TUI’s news of the orders due for delivery in 2028 follows others in the European cruise industry. Viking, one of the largest river cruise operators, has 89 ships worldwide with orders for 23 river cruise ships and options for 16 additional river cruise ships. Other companies, including American Cruise Lines in the United States, and Ama and Scenic, also recently announced new ships. Celebrity Cruises announced a fleet expansion ahead of the launch of its river cruise offering in 2027.

A new entry into the market, and with a new concept, Transcend Cruises also last week announced an order to build two more ships, which will double its start-up fleet. The company is focusing exclusively on the group and charter market. The first of its river cruise ships, Connect, is completing construction in the Netherlands and will start service in July. A second ship is under construction for delivery in 2027, and the company has ordered two more ships for 2028.

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Transcend’s ships are unique in that they have 60 identical staterooms, and all of them can convert into two-room suites. It is part of the focus on the insensitive and group market. They also feature both fitness centers and a spa. The hulls of the ships are built in Romania, with the outfitting and completion at Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands.

River cruising is popular because of the combination of scenery and culture the ships present for travelers who are increasingly focused on experiences. Analysts project that the market segment will continue to see strong growth, outpacing the broader cruise industry.

