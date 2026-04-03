Somalia Registers First Ship in 30 Years with International Registry Launch



Somalia officially registered its first ocean-going ship in more than 30 years on Wednesday as part of what the government calls a revitalization of its maritime industry. The registry is being run by a Turkish company, with the government saying it hopes to encourage more ships to raise the Somali flag.

The ship itself is fairly undistinguished except for its unique place in maritime history. Built in 1979, it is a 3,488-dwt general cargo ship that appears to have Turkish owners. At one point in its career, it was known as Volgo-Balt 217, part of the Russian fleet on the Black Sea. Most recently, the ship was sailing under the flag of Honduras.

The vessel was renamed Guney (IMO 8230417) and raised the Somali flag after completing all legal and regulatory requirements necessary for a state to issue its flag. The ship is currently in Turkey.

Somalia’s Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, said the registry is “symbolizing the revival of Somalia’s maritime authority and the renewed credibility of the Somali flag. The Ministry welcomes shipowners and maritime businesses to register their vessels under the Somali flag.”

A Turkish businessman was named general manager of the Somali ship registry in an agreement with the Minister of Ports and Marine Transportation

The central government of Somalia collapsed in 1991, and with it the semblance of a maritime infrastructure, including the country’s navy. Reports cite decades of unregulated waters, illegal fishing, and, of course, the rise of piracy. Piracy peaked in the mid- to late 2000s, leading to the establishment of the EU Navforce Atalanta and regional control among the various factions in Somalia.

Equasis currently recognizes 34 ships under the Somali flag, including cargo ships as well as fishing boats and tugs. Some are reported to date from the 1950s.

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The launch of the registry came after the conclusion of an agreement with Turkish businessman Çagdas Oykun Saltas, who has been appointed general manager of Somali Ship Register Limited. On his LinkedIn profile, he describes himself as a Master Mariner having Ocean Going certificate of competency with nine years of seagoing experience in deep-sea ships. He is also the co-founder of the company CoShip and describes himself as a Fleet Manager in a shipping company based in Istanbul.

The Ministry called the registration of the ship and the launch of the registry a sign of its efforts toward the development and modernization of its marine issues. They said the government’s goal is to strengthen the infrastructure of maritime transport and to increase Somalia’s marine trade. They said the partnership with Çagdas Oykun Saltas is a new opportunity to take part in the economic development of the country’s blue economy. Furthermore, they also cite the general policy of support of the Danish government, which has aided in the implementation of the National Change Plan, which seeks to rebuild the central economy and governance between 2025, when it was launched, and 2029.

